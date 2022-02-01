GOP Runs Out Of Excuses As Trump Directly Linked To Plot To Seize Voting Machines

Trump was directly involved in the plot to seize voting machines as another Republican excuse goes up in flames.

Trump Was Directly Involved With The Plot To Seize Voting Machines

The New York Times reported:

Six weeks after Election Day, with his hold on power slipping, President Donald J. Trump directed his lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to make a remarkable call. Mr. Trump wanted him to ask the Department of Homeland Security if it could legally take control of voting machines in key swing states, three people familiar with the matter said.

….

The new accounts show that Mr. Trump was more directly involved than previously known in exploring proposals to use his national security agencies to seize voting machines as he grasped unsuccessfully for evidence of fraud that would help him reverse his defeat in the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the episodes. Republicans Are Running Out Of Excuses For Trump’s Coup Some conservatives and Republicans tried to downplay the draft executive order to seize voting machines as a bad idea that was harmless because it wasn’t acted upon, but it turns out that Trump was acting to see if he could seize voting machines. Republicans are running out of excuses and cover stories for Trump’s coup because the former president publicly confessed to a seditious conspiracy against the United States of America. Trump was able to get away with criminal activity for decades because he was always careful to avoid direct involvement. As the presidency slipped away, Trump got sloppy, and now prosecutors have ample evidence of his involvement in crimes against the United States of America.