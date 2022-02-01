Laurence Tribe: Trump Confessed To Seditious Conspiracy And Could Face 20 Years In Prison

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe said that Trump confessed to seditious conspiracy and would face 20 years in prison if charged.

Laurence Tribe: Trump Confessed To Seditious Conspiracy

Video of Professor Tribe:

Tribe said on MSNBC’s The Last Word:

He essentially confessed publicly and openly, without any coercion, without any pressure, to having committed the crime of conspiracy to engage in sedition. Seditious conspiracy, because the United States government, punishable by 20 years in prison, because he quite specifically said that he thought he had a right to overturn the election.

And that Vice President Pence had better straighten up and overturn the election for him. He also confessed publicly to inciting and fomenting and, more importantly, giving aid and comfort to an insurrection. Which is punishable by ten years in prison, and importantly by permanent disqualification from ever again holding office under the United States. There are other less serious crimes to which he confessed, but just take a step back and recognize how extraordinary this is. He basically is daring the United States government, and the attorney general, and the Justice Department, to enforce the rule of law.

He is saying make my day, if you come after me, I am going to stir up my angry mobs, and you will suffer. He has been so threatening to the district attorney in Atlanta, that she now has formally announced that she is criminally investigating him, and needs FBI protection. Merrick Garland has said that he will not stop just with the people on the ground, he will follow the evidence where it leads.

But he does not have to follow a trail of bread crumbs here. As Jamie Raskin pointed out, Representative Raskin, the impeachment manager for the second impeachment, as he pointed out the other day, this is a smoking gun. You do not have to look any further.

Trump Is Daring The DOJ To Indict Him

Trump has gotten away with everything for his entire life, so of course, he is saying the quiet part out loud because he doesn’t think that there will be consequences.

Even if the Department of Justice thinks that it might be difficult to convict Trump, Merrick Garland needs to indict him. The judicial system has done a better job of upholding the law and democracy than any other American institution.

Trump has consistently lost every case related to his 2020 election defeat. The Department of Justice should not be afraid to indict him and need to do to protect democracy.