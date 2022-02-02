Another Coup Conspirator Nailed As 1/6 Committee Subpoenas Phone Records Of Arizona GOP Chair

The 1/6 Committee has issued a subpoena for the phone records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.

Politico reported:

The Jan. 6 select committee has subpoenaed the phone records of Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, who both signed documents falsely claiming to be among their state’s presidential electors in 2020.

The Wards filed suit Tuesday against the House panel in federal court in Arizona seeking to block the couple’s phone provider, T-Mobile, from sharing their records with the Committee. The lawsuit has been assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Susan Brnovich, the wife of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running for Senate and is an ally of former President Donald Trump.

The Wards’ lawsuit is being heard by the wife of one of the Republican Arizona Senate candidates, which is a clear conflict of interest that should require a different judge to hear the case.

The Wards claim that as osteopathic doctors, their phone records can’t be turned over because it would violate patient confidentiality. However, it is impossible to see how that argument holds any water because a phone number is not medically privileged information.

Kelli Ward was at the forefront of Trump’s effort to get states to overturn the election, and the 1/6 Committee wants her phone records to connect some dots.