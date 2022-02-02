CNN Rocked By Bombshell Jeff Zucker Resignation

“As a result, I am resigning today,” he wrote.

Outside of the Murdochs, Zucker is the most well known cable news executive in America. Zucker made several positive changes to CNN’s programming. The docuseries, specials, and non-news shows do well for the network in terms of viewership, and giving Jim Acosta his own show looks like a genius move.

Zucker also did not fire Jeffrey Toobin who was back on CNN eight months after exposing himself during a Zoom meeting.

Zucker also stood by Chris Cuomo for months as he helped his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo smear women who accused him of sexual harassment.

CNN Has An Opportunity To Bring In More Diverse Leadership

CNN is about to launch its new streaming service. They have a hole in their primetime schedule, and now they need a new boss.

The mainstream media old white boy network needs to be broken apart. Incidents like this keep happening because powerful white men continue to dominate executive leadership in mainstream US corporate media.

It is time for CNN to bring in a leader with a different perspective, and get away from the white men who are behind the culture of sexism and bigotry that ignores the majority of the country and its issues.