Sen. Josh Hawley Busted Pushing Russian Propaganda

The Biden White House busted Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for parroting Russian propaganda and talking points.

Josh Hawley Repeats Russian Propaganda

Hawley wrote Russian propaganda to Sec. of State Blinken:

This Administration’s support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO defies these realities. The United States has an interest in maintaining Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. And we should urgently deliver to Ukraine assistance it needs to defend itself against Russia’s military buildup and other threats.

Our interest is not so strong, however, as to justify committing the United States to go to war with Russia over Ukraine’s fate. Rather, we must aid Ukraine in a manner that aligns with the American interests at stake and preserves our ability to deny Chinese hegemony in the Indo-Pacific.

If Sen. Hawley’s point sounds familiar, it is because Tucker Carlson has been pushing the same Russian propaganda on his Fox News show.

The White House Busts Hawley For Parroting Russian Propaganda

Video of Jen Psaki responding to Hawley:

Psaki said, “This is an issue, in our view, that should not be partisan. What we’re doing here is standing up for what would have long and bipartisan American values, which is standing up to the sovereignty of a country, ensuring that they have the right and the ability to choose their own alliances, supporting them with a range of economic, humanitarian and security assistance, and doing that in a way that’s correlated with our partners and allies. There are some from the Republican Party who have not voiced support for that. Again, as I said a little bit earlier in the briefing, if you are echoing, if you are digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian propaganda, you may be on the wrong side of this issue.”

The Russian Propaganda That Republicans Are Using Is That America Has No Interest In Protecting Democracy

Sen. Hawley still harbors presidential delusions, so his letter to Sec. Blinken was a classic combination of Russian propaganda and Trumpian bluster. The idea that Putin is hoping will take root in America is that the United States has no interest in spreading and preserving democracy.

Tucker Carlson is spreading Putin’s message nightly to millions of Republicans, and Sen. Josh Hawley is trying to turn the anti-democratic talking point into American policy.

Josh Hawley is helping Putin attack democracy in the United States and around the world.