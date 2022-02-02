Traitor Trump Claims Graham is “Wrong” to Call Pardoning Insurrectionists “Inappropriate”

Former President Donald Trump attacked Senator Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), saying Graham is “wrong” to say that pardoning individuals who participated in the January 6 insurrection was “inappropriate.”

“You talked about the potential, if it’s appropriate, of pardoning some of the January 6ers,” Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt asked Trump in an interview. “Lindsey Graham said a couple days later, he thinks that’s inappropriate. What do you think?”

Trump called Graham a “RINO,” the acronym for “Republican in Name Only,” which he has used to brand Republican critics of his behavior.

“Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong. I mean, Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO. Lindsey’s wrong,” Trump said. “Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that.”

Graham criticized Trump earlier this week, suggesting that his rhetoric is dangerous. Graham emphatically stated that insurrectionists, who attacked the United States Capitol at Trump’s behest, should be jailed.

“I think it’s inappropriate. I don’t want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was okay. I don’t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future,” Graham said. “I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it.”

Disgraceful, @LindseyGrahamSC. Lindsey Graham On President Trump Promising To Pardon January 6th Political Prisoners: “I think it’s inappropriate.” pic.twitter.com/J2EftWkLXX — The Columbia Bugle 🏁 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 30, 2022

Graham issued his remarks after Trump, appearing at a Texas rally, pledged to pardon rioters and urged his supporters to protest in the event he is officially charged with financial crimes. (In recent weeks, Trump and his family, particularly Eric Trump, have accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of political animus in relation to an investigation that accused Trump of committing financial fraud, having inflated the value of his assets.)

Trump did not offer any specific details, but insisted that insurrectionists should be pardoned because “they are being treated so unfairly.”