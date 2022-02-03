Biden Announces U.S. Forces Completed Operation to Eliminate Head of Islamic State “ISIS”

U.S. Special Forces conducted an operation that led to the killing of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group. The operation occurred in Northwestern Syria earlier today, according to Biden’s statement as reported by Nordost: The operation also led to the deaths of 13 others, including four children.

Biden said: “US military forces in north west Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies.

Biden also said that no U.S. personnel were hurt.

According to Nordost:

Little is publicly known about al-Qurashi, who has led the extremist group since the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself in 2019 as US special forces were closing in on him.

This is a significant victory for the United States. One of the most frustrating and politically opportunistic aspects of the Afghanistan withdrawal has been Republicans blaming Biden’s operation for the 13 Americans killed in the process. Biden’s critics imply that the Americans were killed by the Taliban as part of the operation. This is entirely false. The thirteen Americans were killed in a terrorist attack carried out by ISIS, taking advantage of what was going to be a difficult operation and environment no matter how the mission had been carried out.

Additionally, it was Trump that essentially “surrendered” to ISIS in withdrawing from Syria, and thus Trump bears as much responsibility for the attack as Biden. Trump’s “surrender” to ISIS led to then=Defense Sec. Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis resignation, in protest, saying at the time that Trump would have to find someone else to surrender to ISIS.

News of the attack continues to flow in and this article will be updated as more details arise.