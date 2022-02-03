Biden Requests $300 Million For Police That Trump Tried To Defund

Donald Trump and the Republican Party spent years trying to defund federal programs to help local police departments. Joe Biden is requesting an additional $300 million.

Video of Biden:

Biden said, “The answer is to come together, policing communities, building trust and make us all safe. The answer is not to defund the police, it is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners to be protectors. The community needs you. Know the community. That’s why I called on the Congress to pass a budget later this year that provides cities like New York and others with an additional $300 million for community policing.”

Trump And The GOP Tried To Cut Federal Funding For Local Police Departments

Trump and the Republicans claim to love the police, but Trump’s budgets were always trying to cut funding for programs to help local police.

The cuts to the police were a feature, not a bug, in the Trump budgets.

Republicans and Trump claim that Biden and Democrats want to defund the police, but it is Joe Biden and the Democratic Party who are trying to get the police more funding because they understand that a well-trained and funded police force is a better partner in keeping American communities safe.

The idea that all Democrats want to defund the police is a lie. Democrats and President Biden are trying to help local police departments be better partners in their communities.