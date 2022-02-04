Georgia District Attorney Investigating Trump Increases Security After Receiving Racist Threats

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is Black, has confirmed that she has increased her security at work and at home after receiving racist threats.

Willis is investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 general election in her state.

“What I’ll tell you is that conversations have begun,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And I believe that those partnerships are necessary to keep all of us here safe.”

She noted that threats against her have increased since Trump, speaking at a rally in Texas last Saturday specifically attacked prosecutors in Georgia, New York, and in Washington, D.C.

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” Trump said at the rally.

After ranting about the prosecutors investigating him, Trump calls the prosecutors racist and says if they do anything illegal, he hopes there are massive protests in DC, New York, and Atlanta pic.twitter.com/RnY6F5OJNv — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2022

The Georgia investigation concerns a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump encouraged Raffensperger to help him swing the election in his favor.

During his phone call with Raffensperger, Trump ignored any argument that went against his insistence that he won an election that has already been decided for President-elect Joe Biden. In fact, several recounts––and an audit of the result––have determined that the election was free and fair. In short, no election fraud took place.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” Trump said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”

“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.” Raffensperger told him.

Later, Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”