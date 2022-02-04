Mike Pence Calls Trump Un-American In Explosive Rejection Of Coup Plot

Mike Pence didn’t dance around Trump’s claims that he could overturn the election. He flat out rejected the idea and Trump’s coup.

Mike Pence Calls Trump’s Coup Plot Un-American

Pence said while speaking to The Federalist Society Florida chapter:

There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress that I possessed unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that former President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.

President Trump is wrong…I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. Frankly, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President.

Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.

Mike Pence went way beyond what most thought he would do. Pence rejected the idea that he could overturn the election. The former vice president also rejected the notion that the will over the people could be dismissed. His comments also didn’t buy into the idea that the election was stolen, and the former VP defended democracy.

The Republican Party Is Splitting Apart

The nation is watching the Republican Party splinter before its eyes. On the same afternoon that the RNC declares an insurrection legitimate political activity, the former Vice President who was the target of that attack rejects the position of his own party.

These same divisions are playing out on the Russia/Ukraine crisis and other policies.

The Republican Party is two factions. The Trump Party and the traditional conservatives.

Without Trump in power, some Republicans are finding their conservative roots and setting up a confrontation within their party that could tear it apart.