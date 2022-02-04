After RNC Declares Domestic Terror Legitimate Political Discourse, Trumper Who Attacked Cops On 1/6 In Court

Less than an hour after the RNC declared that the 1/6 attack was legitimate political discourse, a Trump supporter appeared in court for attacking police at the Capitol.

The New York Times noted that the Republican Party thinks the 1/6 attack was legitimate political discourse, “The Republican Party on Friday officially declared the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and events that led to it legitimate political discourse, formally rebuking two lawmakers in the party who have been most outspoken in condemning the deadly riot and the role of Donald J. Trump in spreading the election lies that fueled it.”

Ryan J. Reilly tweeted that an hour after the Republican Party voiced their support for the 1/6 attack, a Trump supporter who pepper-sprayed cops was in court:

Less than an hour after the RNC passed a resolution saying "ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” were being persecuted, a court hearing is underway for a Jan. 6 defendant who pepper sprayed cops in the face while clad in MAGA gear. pic.twitter.com/pMwNpPk51y — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 4, 2022

The Republican Party Believes Attacking And Killing Police Is Legitimate Political Discourse

The Republican Party’s position is that killing and injuring police officers while committing crimes to overturn a presidential election is legitimate political discourse.

Joe Biden is trying to increase funding and training for police officers.

Republicans just passed a resolution stating their support for killing police officers if they lose an election.

If anyone in the corporate media still wants to frame the behavior of the GOP as politics, as usual, they need to address the reality that the Republican Party has passed a resolution in support of cop killers.

Republicans think that the defendant in court for pepper spraying the police is being persecuted.

The Republican Party has moved from being anti-democracy to pro-cop killing.