RNC Officially Sides With 1/6 Insurrections And Sanctions Cheney And Kinzinger

The RNC officially censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger by voice vote with no discussion for investigating the 1/6 attack.

Josh Dawsey tweeted:

RNC just passed censure resolution of Cheney and Kinzinger without any discussion. Overwhelming voice vote of yes, with a few nos. Unclear who yelled out no. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 4, 2022

Video of the censure vote:

The censure resolution wasn’t read, and it wasn’t debated, and there was no written vote cast. It was a bunch of cowards sitting in a ballroom voting to censure two members of Congress who had the nerve to place democracy ahead of Donald Trump.

Before the RNC voted, Rep. Cheney tweeted:

I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what. (2/2) https://t.co/HtgFzrCipd — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 4, 2022

Democrats can disagree with Cheney and Kinzinger on 99 out of 100 issues, but the one issue that there is agreement on is the most important. Without democracy, the policy differences between Cheney and Kinzinger and Democrats mean nothing.

The RNC lacked the basic courage to take a formal vote and go on the record with the censure. The RNC is being controlled by Donald Trump, who is not only using the committee to pay his personal legal bills, but he is also using it as a weapon against those within his own party who are trying to protect democracy.

The RNC has officially sided with the domestic terrorists of 1/6.