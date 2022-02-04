The 1/6 Committee Has Jim Jordan’s Phone Records And The Evidence Is Damning

The 1/6 Committee is now in possession of Rep. Jim Jordan’s phone records, and they show that Jordan talked to Trump before the Capitol attack.
Jim Jordan Talked To Trump Before The 1/6 Attack
Jim Jordan Talked To Trump Then Went To The House Floor To Stop The Certification Of The Election
Trump has implicated Jim Jordan in the plot. According to Sidney Powell, Rep. Jordan was one of the Republicans that Trump was counting on to help him block the certification of the election.
Jordan did not want his phone records turned over to the Committee, and that morning phone call before the Capitol attack appears to be the reason why.
Rep. Jordan (R-OH) wasn’t trying to stop the violence, but it appears that he was in on the plot. Jordan probably wasn’t calling Trump to talk about the weather or get a recap of that morning’s episode of Fox and Friends.
It is time for the 1/6 Committee to subpoena Jim Jordan.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association