Chris Christie Flees The Sinking Ship And Trashes Trump

Chris Christie can see that the Trump ship is sinking, which is why he fled for political lifeboats and trashed the former president.

Chris Christie Says Trump Incited The 1/6 Riot

Video of Chris Christie:

.@GovChristie says Jan. 6 “was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump” in an effort to intimidate then-Vice Pres. Pence and Congress. “He wanted the election to be overturned.” https://t.co/AAG4Zr9ytk pic.twitter.com/9BqInL7fEV — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 6, 2022

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

RADDATZ: So, Chris Christie, you can answer that question.

Where does he really stand? And why now? Why did he do it now?

CHRIS CHRISTIE (R), FORMER GOVERNOR OF NEW JERSEY AND ABC NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, Martha, I think that the actions the vice president took on January 6 spoke loudly.

And I’m glad he’s finally put words to it. I don’t know why it took him so long, but I’m glad that he did.

And let’s face it, let’s call this what it is, January 6th was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week, overturn the election.

Now, he’s tried to do a cleanup on aisle one here in correcting that stuff, but it’s not going to change. He actually told the truth by accident. He wanted the election to be overturned.

Donald Trump did respond to what the vice president said. And I think it’s kind of akin to the kid standing in the corner holding his breath. You know, it’s immature, and it’s beneath the office that he held.

Chris Christie Comments Highlight Growing Fractures Within The Republican Party

There are two camps in the Republican Party. The first camp comprises Trump loyalists and elected officials who think that they need Trump’s blessing for the midterm election. Sen. Marco Rubio is an example of this side of the party as he refused to condemn Trump’s coup plot.

The other camp is the Liz Cheney and Chris Christie types, who remain staunch Republicans but oppose Trump and his actions to overturn the election.

Republican Senators are rejecting Tucker Carlson’s Putin propaganda, and as Trump fades from view, there is a segment of the Republican Party that is drifting away from him.

The number of Republicans who want Trump to run for president again is dropping, and it looks like the GOP is heading for a civil war over their identity and direction.

Chris Christie bailing on Trump is a sign that the Trump train has derailed.