Rep. Charlie Crist Requests Merrick Garland Investigate Florida Republican Voter Registration Fraud

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) has requested that the DOJ investigate reports of Republicans changing the voter registration of seniors without their consent in Florida.

Victims are coming forward to say that people in red caps turned up in their communities, talked to voters about their voter registration then illegally switched their registration from Democratic to Republican.

In a letter provided to PoliticusUSA, Rep. Crist wrote to Attorney General Garland:

Dear Attorney General Garland:

I write regarding recent reports of voter registration fraud perpetrated against elderly South Florida residents who had their voter registration changed without their knowledge or consent.

To ensure the integrity of our electoral process, I formally request that you conduct a thorough investigation to determine those responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

According to WPLG Local 10, “the victims were older than 65 years old, live in Miami-Dade County, and all of them were outraged when they learned they were registered as Republicans.”

As you know, we must protect the fundamental right to vote to ensure that all Floridians have an opportunity to have their voices heard at the ballot box. This is just another example of how our voting rights are at the greatest danger since the civil rights movement.

I thank you for your prompt attention to this matter, and sincerely hope that you will immediately commence a thorough investigation.

Sincerely,

Charlie Crist

The Cheating Is Being Done By Republicans

A byproduct of Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy spreading the lie that Democrats are cheating in elections is that it encourages Republicans to cheat.

Voting rights legislation will protect the right to vote, but it won’t stop Republicans from cheating.

The only way to stop the cheating is to criminally charge those who break the law and send them to prison.

It is not a coincidence that the same party trying to stop people from voting is also trying to cheat to win elections.

Merrick Garland has stated many times that protecting voting rights is his top priority,

Now is the time for the Attorney General to put action behind those words.