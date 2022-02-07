Tucker Carlson’s Putin Propaganda Flops As Americans Back Biden On Ukraine Crisis

Tucker Carlson and Senators like Josh Hawley have been pushing Putin propaganda on Ukraine, but new polling shows the American people aren’t buying it.

Here are some of the key findings of the Morning Consult/POLITICO Poll:

In a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, 48 percent of voters support President Joe Biden’s deployment of 3,000 troops to bolster NATO allies in Eastern Europe as tensions with Russia escalate over a feared invasion of Ukraine.

57 percent back the Biden administration’s diplomatic approach, and even more said they supported NATO’s firm stance that any country, including Ukraine, be allowed to apply for membership in the alliance.

53 percent of Republicans supported NATO’s refusal to promise Russia that Ukraine will never join, despite calls from some conservatives such as Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Fox News host Tucker Carlson to accede to Moscow’s demands.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is currently in Washington, has been reluctant to agree to certain sanctions on Russia, but nearly 2 in 3 U.S. voters said they would support them if Moscow again attacks Ukraine.

Tucker Carlson’s Russian Propaganda Isn’t Working

Fox News’s Carlson has been relentlessly pushing Putin’s propaganda on a regular basis. Republican Senators have been seeing their phone lines fill up with Carlson viewers who are demanding that they support Russia.

Trump and the Putin adoring media on the right have spent years trying to convince Republicans to support Russia over NATO, so the idea that a majority of Republicans still support NATO is encouraging.

The small support for troop deployment is to be expected as the nation just got out of Afghanistan and two decades of war, but the Republican/Putin is failing, and if Russia invades Ukraine, the odds are strong for a united American response.