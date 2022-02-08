Posted on by Jason Easley

House Republican Claims Pelosi Is Dressing Up Capitol Police Like Construction Workers To Investigate Him

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) says Nancy Pelosi is using Capitol Police officers disguised as construction workers to investigate his office.

Rep. Nehls tweeted:

Nehls claimed that Nancy Pelosi is behind this, and the investigation is happening because he opposes the 1/6 Committee,

A more rational and sane explanation is that the construction workers are construction workers, not undercover cops, but when a member of Congress is worried about being investigated by the police, it leads one to ask why?

People who worry about the cops investigating them do so because they may have broken the law. Nehls was one of the 147 House Republicans who voted against certifying the election.

Nancy Pelosi isn’t directing an undercover police unit to go after House Republicans, and if Rep. Nehls thinks that he is under investigation, it makes one wonder what role he potentially played in Donald Trump’s attempted coup to overturn the 2020 election.

Rep. Nehls is protesting a little too much, and if Capitol police were not investigating him, maybe they should.