Biden Manufacturing Boom Continues As Infrastructure Bill Brings Electric Vehicle Plant To US

Tritium, an Australian electric vehicle charger manufacturing company announced the infrastructure bill has led to them building a plant in Tennessee.

The White House said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

President Biden continues to deliver for American workers, bolstering manufacturing, creating jobs and moving us closer to a clean energy economy. Today, following announcements in past weeks by Ford, GM, and Intel, President Biden cheered Tritium, an Australian electric vehicle charger manufacturing company, for its recent decision to build a facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Tritium’s CEO, who joined the president at the event, identified the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as driving the company’s U.S. expansion. The facility will create 500 jobs, produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year, and will play an important role in ensuring the future of electric vehicle infrastructure is Made in America.

President Biden said:

The new facility is going to produce up to 30,000 of these chargers every year. They’ll use American parts, American iron, American steel, and they will be installed up and down the highways and corridors in our communities all across the country by union workers and the electrical workers union. So the benefits are going to ripple to thousands of miles in every direction. And these jobs will multiply in steel mills, construction sites, all over the country in years to come, and it is going to help ensure that America leads the world.

Biden created nearly as many manufacturing jobs in his first year as Trump did during his entire presidency.

Since the 1980s, other presidents have talked about an American manufacturing revival, but Joe Biden is doing it.