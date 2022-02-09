The 1/6 Committee Moves On Trump’s Inner Circle With Peter Navarro Subpoena

The 1/6 Committee has subpoenaed Peter Navarro for documents and information related to his participation in Trump’s coup.

Peter Navarro Participated In A Plot To Block Certification Of The Election

According to a statement from the 1/6 Committee:

Peter Navarro reportedly worked with Steve Bannon and others to develop and implement a plan to delay Congress’s certification of, and ultimately change the outcome of, the November 2020 presidential election. In his book, Mr. Navarro described this plan as the “Green Bay Sweep.” In an interview, Mr. Navarro reportedly added that former President Trump was “on board with the strategy,” as were “more than 100” members of Congress.

Mr. Navarro also released on his website a three-part report, dubbed the “Navarro Report,” repeating many claims of purported fraud in the election that have been discredited in public reporting, by state officials, and courts.

Trump Was “On Board” With The Peter Navarro’s Plan

The Committee is working its way to the people who were closest to Trump. The most interesting detail is that Trump was on board with Navarro and Bannon’s plan to delay certification of the election.

The 1/6 Committee has moved into investigating people who were directly communicating with Trump.

As Chairman Bennie Thompson said, “Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans. More than 500 witnesses have provided information in our investigation, and we expect Mr. Navarro to do so as well.”

Navarro should be expected not to cooperate, but the Committee is getting closer to the coup plotters, and it is only a matter of time until they reach Trump.