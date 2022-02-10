DOJ To Be Alerted That Trump Stole Classified Materials

The National Archives had found that Donald Trump stole classified materials when he left the White House, and by law, they are required to alert the DOJ.

Donald Trump Stole Classified Materials From The White House

The New York Times reported:

The discovery, which occurred after Mr. Trump returned 15 boxes of documents to the government last month, prompted the National Archives to reach out to the Justice Department for guidance, the person said. The department told the National Archives to have its inspector general examine the matter, the person said.

It is unclear what the inspector general has done since then, in particular, whether the inspector general has referred the matter to the Justice Department.

An inspector general is required to alert the Justice Department to the discovery of any classified materials that were found outside authorized government channels.

The DOJ Could Be Forced To Decide To Investigate Trump

After the inspector general alerts the DOJ, they will then be forced to decide whether or not to open an investigation.

For years, there have been reports that Trump was violating the law by destroying documents. The problem is that with Trump plotting another run for the presidency in 2024, an investigation by the DOJ will be interpreted by Republicans as a partisan political move to keep him off the ballot. The Republican claim will not be true, but it is what they will definitely say.

The DOJ might not have a choice. Trump’s lawbreaking is so comprehensive that it requires an investigation.

If the DOJ could investigate Hillary Clinton’s emails, they must investigate Donald Trump’s theft of classified information.