Trump Was Caught Flushing Government Documents Down The White House Toilet

Trump was flushing government documents down the White House toilets in bizarre and illegal behavior.

Axios reported:

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, “Confidence Man.”

Trump has told people that since leaving office, he has remained in contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — whose “love letters,” as Trump once called them, were among documents the National Archives retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump Can Never Be Allowed Back Into The White House

The National Archives have asked the Department of Justice to open an investigation into Trump’s failure to preserve records. Flushing papers down the toilet is even stranger than his practice of ripping documents up.

The fact that Trump has kept his romance with Kim Jong-un alive and went as far as to steal the letters and keep them at his house is both sad and a giant red flag about who Trump’s role models are when it comes to the maintenance and use of power.

Donald Trump may go down in history as the most mentally unstable person to ever occupy the White House, and the stories are somehow managing to get worse as time goes on.

America, you’re being warned that a Trump return in 2024 will mark the nation’s decline.