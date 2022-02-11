Boebert Defends Freedom Convoy by Claiming That Pandemic Restrictions Are Worse

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) defended Canada’s “Freedom Convoy,” the ongoing protest led by Canadian truckers who’ve pushed back against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“The government is pissed off at truckers for supposedly affecting people’s ability to earn a living,” Boebert wrote on Twitter.

“Did they forget they’ve been doing that the past two years? ” she added, referring to ongoing pandemic-related restrictions.

The convoy, comprised of a minority of the country’s truckers who’ve retaliated after the United States and Canada agreed to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for truckers to re-enter the country by land, has continued to garner headlines amid concerns that organizers and groups have been involved with white nationalist contingents, QAnon, and other far-right groups.

Boebert is among the Republicans in Congress who’ve cheered anti-vaxxers who are leading the Canadian truckers’ protests.

Boebert’s remarks came as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the blockades at the U.S.-Canadian border are causing “real harm” on both sides.

“I also spoke with @DrewDilkens, the Mayor of Windsor, about the illegal blockade of the Ambassador Bridge. We’re committed to helping the Mayor and the province get the situation under control,” he said.

He added: “Finally, I briefed the leaders of the opposition parties on the current situation and the latest developments. I stressed how important it is for all Members of Parliament, from every party, to denounce these illegal acts – and to call for an end to these blockades. They’re harming the communities they’re taking place in – and they’re hurting jobs, businesses, and our country’s economy,” he said.