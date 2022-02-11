Hillary Clinton Will Speak at New York State Democratic Party Convention

Hillary Clinton will speak at the Democratic Party Convention in New York State. Her appearance could fuel speculation that she will run for executive office again.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York State Democratic Party, did not confirm Clinton would speak during an interview but did not outright deny it either.

Clinton will appear at the gathering of state party insiders at a Times Square hotel next week, on Feb. 17.

“She’s beloved by the mainstream members of the Democratic Party and her popularity is likely higher than that of President Biden. It’s good for her because it keeps her relevant and her appearance is likely meant to galvanize the party and the audience,” said one of the people who said Clinton is set to speak at next week’s event.

Clinton has mostly kept a low political profile since she lost the 2016 general election to former President Donald Trump. However, she has re-emerged as the Democrats continue to grapple with the possibility of a Republican trouncing in this year’s midterm elections.

Clinton did however recently take part in a virtual fundraising event for Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who is running for an Ohio Senate seat that was previously held by the retiring Republican Rod Portman.