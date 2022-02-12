Biden Warns Putin That Russia Will Suffer If They Invade Ukraine

Biden told Putin that Russia would be diminished and suffer under a severe Western response if they invaded Ukraine.

Biden Warns Putin Of Severe Consequences For Ukraine Invasion

The White House provided PoliticusUSA with a readout of Biden’s call with Putin:

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia about Russia’s escalating military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. President Biden was clear that if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States, together with our Allies and partners, will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia.

President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing. President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios.

Russia Is Expected To Begin The Ukraine Invasion Next Week

Nick Schifrin of PBS Newshour tweeted:

The US expects the invasion to begin next week, six US and Western officials tell me, as Secretary of State Antony @SecBlinken said last night. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

US officials anticipate a horrific, bloody campaign that begins with two days or aerial bombardment and electronic warfare, followed by an invasion, with the possible goal of regime change. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

US Warns Americans To Leave Ukraine Within 24-48 Hours

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned Americans to leave Ukraine:

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Americans in Ukraine to leave because there would be no US military mission to get them out of the country if they decide to stay through a Russian invasion.

Biden And The West Will Wreck Russia If They Invade Ukraine

The sanctions that are being discussed as retaliation against Russia for invading Ukraine appear to be crippling. The EU is talking about ripping the heart out of Russia’s financial and energy sectors.

In the US, there is talk of comprehensive and crippling sanctions against Russia, sanctions against individual Russian oligarchs, and even targeting Putin’s vast personal fortune.

Putin has been warned. If he invades Ukraine, he is risking toppling his entire regime. Biden isn’t Trump, and if Putin wants to test him, Biden will make him pay.