Rand Paul Tells Truckers Who Were Kicked Out Of Canada To Blockade Super Bowl

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wants the truckers who have since been kicked out of Canada to blockade the Super Bowl.

Video of Paul:

Rand Paul calls on truckers to blockade the Super Bowl and DC: “I’m all for it. Civil disobedience .. is a time-honored tradition in our country from slavery to civil rights to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.” pic.twitter.com/zvCBTe9wkg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 12, 2022

Paul said, “I’m all for it . Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates. I hope the truckers do come to America, and I hope they clog up cities.”

The truckers fled from Ambassador Bridge as soon as the cops were authorized to take action against them. If any of these truckers would attempt to disrupt anything in Los Angeles on Super Bowl Sunday, American authorities will not be so patient and understanding.

The Super Bowl is America’s biggest unofficial national holiday. Don’t mess with the Super Bowl.

Truckers throwing tantrums about getting a shot have nothing in common with slavery and civil rights. The truckers are free to get COVID and die. They are even free to protest the government policy of encouraging people to get vaccinated.

They are not free to blockade the Super Bowl or Washington, DC.

Rand Paul is a fountain of bad ideas, but his comments make it clear that Republicans have no policy platform. The GOP’s only goal is the spread of chaos and anger.

Let the truckers try to blockade the Super Bowl or Washington, DC. If they follow Rand Paul’s advice, they could end up out of a job and behind bars.