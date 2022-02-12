Trump Is Still Hiding Documents From The National Archives

Donald Trump has still not turned over all over the government documents that he took to Mar-a-Lago to the National Archives.

Trump Has Been Withholding Documents For Eight Months

CNN reported:

One source familiar with the situation says the document turnover has “not been fully resolved” and says Trump is still in possession of documents the Archives wants. The Archives hinted at this in a statement earlier this week.

“Former President Trump’s representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives,” the Archives said in a statement.

In a series of interviews with CNN, a half-dozen people familiar with the matter described a tense situation that took nearly eight months to resolve — beginning with NARA’s outreach in May and ending with its retrieval of the boxes from Mar-a-Lago last month.

The National Archives Had To Threaten Trump To Get The Records Back

The CNN report suggests that the National Archives were not getting anywhere with Trump until they threatened to get the Department of Justice and Congress involved. It was a threat of congressional action or the DOJ showing up at his door to get Trump to hand over the documents.

Trump ignores laws and only responds to threats. The records dispute is an example of Trump’s new reality. He has no authority to do anything. Without the power and immunity that comes with the presidency, Trump is vulnerable to the power and weight of the federal government.

The 1/6 Committee has shown how effective congressional investigations can be when they are willing to use their power.

No one else could steal classified documents and then refuse to turn them over. Donald Trump must be treated like every other person who commits crimes against the country and be dealt with accordingly.