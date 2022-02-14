1/6 Committee Investigates If Trump Tried To Cover His Tracks By Using Different Phones

The 1/6 Committee is investigating whether Trump used other people’s phones to make calls during the Capitol attack.
Did Trump Not Take Calls On 1/6 Or Was He Covering His Tracks?
There is no good answer for Trump. If he was using the phones of others to avoid detection, that makes him look guilty. If the former president was refusing to take any calls, then he failed to respond to a national crisis and do his job.
There is no good explanation for the gap in his call log, especially since Trump was known to be on the phone around the clock. Either Trump was talking on someone else’s phone or he had gone radio silent after the attack because he was trying to lay low and not implicate himself in the attack.
Either way, the former president can’t explain away the gap in his phone records on 1/6, and the Select Committee is looking for answers
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association