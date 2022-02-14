Biden And Harris Deliver Reduced Cost High Speed Internet For 1 In 4 American Households

Vice President Harris announced that the Affordable Connectivity Program which provides discounted high-speed internet has helped more than 10 million Americans.

The VP said at the White House:

There’s so many reasons why it’s so difficult for people in our nation to access reliable, high-speed internet, and today we are here today to talk about one of the most common reasons: Cost. The expense of it. Half of all the people who do not have high-speed internet say it’s because the monthly cost is too high. While the president and I know that the cost of living has gone up and we are working hard to help working families pay their bills, every person in our nation and every parent no matter how much they earn should be able to access high-speed broadband internet. \

And that is why we are here today, so last year we fought for and passed with a lot of great support the bipartisan infrastructure law, which invested more than $14 billion to make high-speed internet more affordable. We also created the affordable conn connectivity program because access to broadband is a vital issue. And thanks to the affordable connectivity program, one in four American households are now eligible to receive a discount on their monthly internet bill. And if your household qualifies, you will receive a voucher that will lower your internet bill by $30 a month. If you live on tribal lands, that voucher will lower your bill by $75 a month. The affordable connectivity program also gives eligible households a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet. So today I’m proud to announce that already 10 million households have signed up for the affordable connectivity program.

The US Broadband Network Is Terrible By Global Standards

Vice President Harris focused on the realities that kids are falling behind and rural areas are suffering without high-speed internet, but the nation is also hurting.

The broadband system in the United States is expensive, slow, and one of the worst in the developed world. America is less competitive with the rest of the world without universal high-speed internet.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are keeping their promise to build America back better, and making internet access more affordable to those who need it most is a big step forward for the nation.