Democrats Consider Gas Tax Holiday To Lower Price At The Pump

The White House and top Democratic lawmakers are beginning to weigh a new push for a federal gas tax holiday, potentially pausing fees at the pump as part of a broader campaign to combat rising prices.

The early deliberations come days after a group of vulnerable Senate Democrats introduced a bill that would suspend the gas tax of roughly 18 cents per gallon for the rest of the year, which party lawmakers are expected to discuss at a lunch Tuesday. Asked about the proposal, the White House signaled that “all options are on the table,” as the administration tries to ease the growing financial burdens facing Americans during a period of high inflation. Having all options on the table is a smart approach. The nation and the world are still dealing with an unprecedented pandemic. It is not the time to be ideological and rigid as far as policy options are concerned. A Gas Tax Holiday Would Immediately Lower Prices At The Pump

Inflation has become a top voter concern, and there is no better way for Democrats to listen and show that they are doing something than immediately putting money back into the pockets of drivers as soon as they fill up their tanks.

Inflation will start to come down, especially with tighter monetary policy, but voters don’t care about the statistical number. The people going to the polls understand the rising cost of food, gas, and other essentials.

Democrats need to make inflation their top priority, and a gas tax holiday would be a great place to start.