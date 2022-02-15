Senate Republicans Block 6 Biden FED Nominees In Biggest Obstruction In Years

Senate Republicans want Sarah Bloom Raskin dropped as a nominee, so they are blocking Biden’s slate of nominees for Federal Reserve positions.

The blockade is being led by Sen. Pat Toomey wants Bloom Raskin’s nomination dropped:

Sherrod Brown says Dems still moving ahead with markup. “Senator Toomey needs to do his job and show up. He can vote no, that's fine, on some of these nominees or all of them if he wants, but we've got — they need to do their job and we need to move forward,” per @morgan_rimmer — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 15, 2022

Republicans have constructed fantasy of wrongdoing against Sarah Bloom Raskin, whose real misstep in the eyes of Republicans appears to be her marriage to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Republican Senators claim that Bloom Raskin wants the oil and gas industries to go bankrupt, which is not true.

Those who worked with Bloom Raskin in Denver have debunked Republican claims of wrongdoing, but Senate Republicans continue to try to score midterm election year political points by blocking an entire slate of nominees to the Federal Reserve including Chair Jerome Powell because they have decided that they do not want Bloom Raskin working at the Federal Reserve.

The obstruction that is unfolding is the biggest since the Merrick Garland Supreme Court nomination was obstructed. At a critical time for the US economy, Republicans are trying to create baseless chaos and weaken the country because they believe it will help them in the midterm.