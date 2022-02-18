Bad News For Trump: 1/6 Rally Organizer Katrina Pierson Testified And Didn’t Plead The Fifth

Katrina Pierson was the organizer of Trump’s 1/6 rally. Not only did she speak to the 1/6 Committee, but she also didn’t plead the Fifth.

1/6 Rally Organizer Talks To House Select Committee

Politico reported:

Pierson has detailed knowledge of the rally that preceded the attack. The committee subpoenaed her in late September 2021 for documents and testimony — one in a group of 11 people who helped set up the Ellipse rally. Her interview with the committee came in the weeks after the subpoena was issued, one of the sources said.

Pierson in her committee interview did not invoke her right to not self-incriminate, known as pleading the Fifth, according to one of the sources.

Everyone Outside Of Trump’s Inner Circle Appears To Be Talking To The 1/6 Committee

Pierson is definitely one of the highest level of Trump organizers to speak to the 1/6 Committee. She has a vast amount of knowledge about the organization of the rally that gathered the eventual insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol.

The 1/6 Committee isn’t dripping out the information that they are uncovering on a daily basis. Instead, they are talking to a massive amount of people who were in the President’s orbit before, during, and after the 1/6 attack.

If Pierson is talking, that is bad news for Trump.

The 1/6 Committee is getting information that they need to put Trump’s coup plot together.

Trump demanded total loyalty as president, but he is getting none from the people who are lining up to talk to the 1/6 Committee.