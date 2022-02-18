National Archives Contacts DOJ After Confirming Trump Stole Classified Documents

The National Archives has confirmed that Donald Trump had classified documents in his possession at Mar-a-Lago and they have contacted the DOJ.

The New York Times reported:

The agency “has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes,” according to a letter posted on the National Archives and Record Administration website that was sent to Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, Democrat of New York and the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, who has been scrutinizing how Mr. Trump handled presidential records.

“Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice,” said the letter, written by David S. Ferriero, the national archivist.

Trump Stole Classified Information And The National Archives Contacted DOJ

If anyone else stole classified information, they would be criminally charged and possibly behind bars right now.

Donald Trump took classified information that did not belong to him from the White House and kept it at his private residence after leaving office. One of Trump’s potentially most troublesome legal liabilities might end up being the way that he mishandled and actually stole classified information.

Trump has a big problem.

The Department of Justice is unlikely to prosecute Trump, but even a DOJ investigation could be devastating.

Trump’s business is under investigation, and now a new investigative front may be opened based on his theft of classified documents.