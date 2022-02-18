Thanks To SCOTUS, California Will Allow Private Citizens To Enforce Assault Weapons Ban

California is moving forward on legislation modeled after the Texas abortion bill that will allow private citizens to enforce an assault weapons ban.

Via: Fox 11:

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed legislation that would let private citizens enforce the state’s ban on assault weapons. It’s modeled after a Texas law that lets private citizens enforce that state’s ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“If Texas can use a law to ban a woman’s right to chose and to put her health at risk, we will use that same law to save lives and improve the health and safety of the people in the state of California,” Newsom said at a news conference Friday.

California’s move is exactly what conservatives and the gun lobby were concerned about when they petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the Texas abortion law.

Other blue states could follow California’s lead and propose citizen-enforced gun control or climate change legislation.

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court opened the door, and the result could be disastrous for some unpopular Republican policies.

Texas Republicans overstepped with their abortion bill, and the consequences could be felt across the country, as Democrats are seizing the opening to pass key policies that Republicans can’t stop.