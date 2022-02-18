Trump Will Hold Fundraiser, Rally in Georgia in Bid to Take Back Governorship for GOP

Former President Donald Trump will hold a fundraiser and rally to support Senator David Perdue (R-Ga.), who has launched a primary bid against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R).

Trump has scheduled a fundraiser for Perdue at Mar-a-Lago on March 16. Tickets for the reception cost $3,000. Attendees who would like a photo with Trump and Perdue will need to pay $24,200. Trump will also hold at least one campaign rally with Perdue in Georgia before the Republican primary, which is scheduled for May 24.

Kemp has a 7-point lead over Perdue among likely primary voters, according to a Quinnipiac poll.

Last year, despite speculation that he would run against Senator Jon Ossoff (D) in 2022 after losing his Senate seat to Ossoff during the most recent election, announced that he would not run for a Senate seat in Georgia in 2022.

“This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen,” Perdue said in a statement at the time.

“As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians,” he added.