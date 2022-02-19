Posted on by Jason Easley

AOC Calls Out Tucker Carlson For Endangering Libelous Harassment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wants to know why Tucker Carlson is getting paid and a platform for libelous harassment.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

The New York Congresswoman is correct. Carlson does target regular people who don’t have the resources to defend themselves or get extra security protection.

Tucker Carlson is a racist, sexist, misogynistic bully who tends to punch down at people who can’t fight back.

It may only be a matter of time until someone with resources sues Carlson and forces Fox News to either get him under control or fire him. Carlson does engage in libelous harassment. Often, he does this to ordinary people.

The First Amendment only applies to criticism of the government. Tucker Carlson does not get to smear and jeopardize the physical safety of people to spread his lies and propaganda.

Carlson has gotten the lives of members of Congress threatened. He and his rhetoric are dangerous, and at some point, someone will file a huge lawsuit to hold Fox News and Tucker Carlson accountable.