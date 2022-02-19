Congressman Warns Trump Has Real Legal Jeopardy Over Classified Docs Theft

Rep. Gerry Connolly said that Trump has real legal jeopardy over stealing classified info and not protecting documents.

Video of Oversight Committee member Gerry Connolly (D-VA):

Rep. Connolly said on MSNBC:

It’s very disturbing to know that president trump was so careless that he would risk compromising classified matters. We don’t know what those matters are, but it could very well involve national intelligence, but the broader picture is that he thumbed his nose at the Presidential Records Act which is quite specific in terms of protecting presidential documents and requiring that they be transferred to the national archives for permanent storekeeping, and filing them.

So, you know, it’s another example of Trump thumbing his nose, not only at norms but at laws. And I believe he’s put himself in some real legal jeopardy, both in terms of the classified material and the broader issue of not protecting material required to be protected and transferred to the archives by law.

Trump created a real legal problem for himself that was completely avoidable. All Trump had to do was follow and respect the law. Donald Trump is incapable of respecting and following laws. It is a behavior pattern that has gotten him impeached twice as president, criminally investigated in New York and Georgia, investigated by the 1/6 Committee, and under investigation by New York State.

The DOJ is running out of reasons not to investigate Trump. The former president keeps committing more crimes, and he is not going to stop until he is prosecuted.