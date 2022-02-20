Ted Cruz Blames Joe Biden For Russia Preparing To Invade Ukraine

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that Biden becoming president was the best thing to happen to Putin.

Sen. Cruz said on Fox News Sunday, “Joe Biden came to capitol hill and personally lobbied Democratic senators to vote against Russian sanctions. That’s why we’re facing this invasion. I’ve got to say, Bill, Joe Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened, tragically, for Vladimir Putin.”

Ted Cruz has offered up a ton of terrible takes lately, but this might be his worst yet.

Ted Cruz Is Wrong About Biden And Russia

President Biden did lobby Democratic Senators to vote against Cruz’s sanctions bill, but he did so, not out of weakness, but because he was preserving his leverage over Putin.

There is no guarantee that sanctioning the pipeline would have stopped Russia’s movement toward invading Ukraine, but what passing sanctions would have done is removed US leverage over Putin.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine isn’t about pipelines or natural gas. Putin wants to restore the Soviet Union.

President Biden’s strategy of calling out Putin’s tactics before he can use them has been very effective.

The greatest gift that Putin ever received was Donald Trump in the White House. If Trump were still in office, Putin would have invaded Ukraine long ago.

Biden is successfully standing up to Putin, and Ted Cruz’s effort to paint the President as a failure is so far detached from reality that it borders on delusion.