French President Macron brokered a proposed summit between the US and Russia over Ukraine that will not be happening unless Russia withdraws troops from the Ukraine border.

The US Is Willing To Engage With Russia But Only If There Is No Invasion Of Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement provided to PolliticusUSA:

As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action. President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened.

We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

Joe Biden Is Showing The Value To The World Of Presidential Intelligence

The United States is back to leading the world. Trump got played and made a fool of on the world stage on a regular basis. For example, he held a summit with North Korea and got nothing in return. He elevated Kim Jong-un and got humiliated, while not ending North Korea’s nuclear program. Trump got played by China on a trade deal that he promoted that didn’t exist and never happened, and even faked a phone call with the Chinese leadership.

In contrast, the Biden administration has unified the West and much of the world outside of China against a Ukraine invasion. Biden has been calling out all of Putin’s moves against Ukraine in advance to the entire world.

Joe Biden shows that he is more than up to the challenge in Ukraine and that he is not a fool.

Putin will not get something for nothing. There will be no summit unless the troops leave the Ukraine border.

Biden’s experience and intelligence are making a positive impact on the world, as the current President will not be played like Donald Trump.