Biographer: Mazars Accountant’s Testimony Changes Everything, Even Trump Knows He Is in Trouble

The reason is that while Trump claims to be the greatest tax expert of all time, his lawyers would dismiss that as Trump just puffing up his reputation. Lawyers could say he just did what his advisers told him was right. Expect Bender and witnesses from Mazars to say Trump ordered them to do this and that against their advice.

Obviously, this is why the Mazars’ change in posture means everything because Trump could order whatever he wants, an accountant is not supposed to sign off on documents he knows to be fraudulent. Bender might have “immunity” in testifying, but immunity doesn’t equate to skating free. Bender will likely face serious consequences himself.

Johnston is likely correct in his assessment as to what should or would happen in a regular case. But there are inherent difficulties in charging an ex-president (that there is no road map since it’s never been done, being just one) and Trump has already made it more difficult but reliably screaming it’s a “racist” witch hunt (Letitia James is Black), tampering the jury pool, and making it political.

If one’s goal is to finally hold Trump accountable for his actions, it makes far more sense to find a few very simple criminal acts, ones that are nearly self-proving (perhaps arising out of his deposition) and use the criminal charges along with the civil case to focus primarily upon making Trump pay financially for all the lies and criminal deals he’s made to obtain the assets he controls, which many believe would destroy Trump far more than two years in prison.

Racketeering fits the Trump organized crime pattern but might be more than the prosecutors want to take on at this point. Johnston is certainly right about one thing, the landscape is entirely different and decidedly worse this week than last. Even Trump knows he’s in trouble at a level he’s not seen before.

When has Trump ever been heard to admit he’s going in the wrong direction? We are used to hearing Trump promise to turn someone else’s issue’s around, not his own, and yet:

Trump at his golf club: “We’ll get it turned around. Don’t you worry.” pic.twitter.com/hEb6MeC4i8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 20, 2022

He is worried.