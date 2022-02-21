Comrade Marge: Marjorie Taylor Greene Outs Herself As A Putin Puppet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) showed her support for Putin by lying and saying that Ukraine was the top donor to Hillary Clinton.

Video of Greene:

Marge Greene yesterday told a complete lie that “Ukraine was the number one donor to Hillary Clinton when she was running for president.” pic.twitter.com/UvJ7Hep3JE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 20, 2022

Greene said, “The media would rather tell you lies about people like us. All kinds of horrible names present some character of us that is not even true, so that people will think bad things about us, but they don’t want to tell the truth, so many stories like the truth about what is actually happening in our country. They’d rather talk about Russia, Russia, Russia, and Ukraine, and talk about possible war, then talk about the real truth. Don’t forget this, Ukraine was the number one donor to Hillary Clinton when she was running for president.”

Everything That Greene Said Was A Lie

Ukraine did not donate to Hillary Clinton. It is illegal for foreign governments to donate to American candidates. Here is the top ten list of donors to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for president. None of them were the nation of Ukraine.

The idea that Ukraine funds Democrats is a piece of Russian propaganda that was especially popular on the right during Trump’s first impeachment.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Putin puppet. She is pushing Russian disinformation to Republicans to split the country and build support for Putin’s invasion of a neighboring democracy.

Rep. Greene has a long record of supporting domestic terrorists, and now she’s upped her game to support the destruction of democracy by Russia.