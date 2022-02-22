Fox Business Host Neil Cavuto Goes Against Network Consensus, Says COVID Vaccine Saved His Life

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto returned to his program after a month-long absence due to contracting COVID-19–and went against the network consensus that has consistently downplayed the pandemic’s severity by stating that getting a COVID vaccine saved his life.

“I did get COVID again,” Cavuto said, adding that his case was severe enough to require time in the intensive care unit.

He also pushed back against suggestions that receiving the vaccine might have exacerbated his condition.

“No, the vaccine didn’t cause this … Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here,” he said, noting that he has a “compromised immune system” and counts himself among the vulnerable population.

Cavuto said the vaccine provided “some defense and that’s better than no defense.”

“Maybe that’s not very comforting for some of you but I’ve got to be honest… this was scary,” he concluded.

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto after month-long absence due to second case of COVID: “No, the vaccine didn’t cause this … Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/eeeRBS8ktg — The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2022

In December, The Fox Corporation announced that it would drop its COVID-19 testing option and is requiring all employees who work in its New York City headquarter offices to receive at least one coronavirus vaccination shot by December 27.

“Our policy reflects the guidelines of the mandate,” a spokesman for Fox Corp. told the New York Times, referring to New York City’s vaccine rule, which requires on-site workers at all businesses to be vaccinated.

“New York’s mandate for workplaces requires that recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines receive a second dose, but the policy does not currently require booster shots,” the outlet notes.

More than 90 percent of Fox’s employees are fully vaccinated. This statistic was noted by Kevin Lord, senior vice president of Fox Corp, in September.

Fox, via the Fox News channel, has continued to downplay the severity of the COVID-19. pandemic even as the country experiences a surge of cases. Many of its hosts and commentators have continued to spread vaccine disinformation. Fox Corp.’s policy is a reminder that even those who have urged their viewers not to get vaccinated have already been inoculated, underscoring the company’s desire for profit over preservation of human lives.