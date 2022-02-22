Jen Psaki Calls Out Traitor Trump For Putin Praise

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called out Trump for praising Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, opposing sanctions, and supporting Russia.

Psaki said when asked to respond to Trump’s gushing praise for Putin invading Ukraine:

As a matter of policy, we try not to take advice from anyone who praises President Putin, and his military strategy, which I believe is what happened there, expresses an openness to lifting sanctions about the seizing of territory in Crimea or has at any point in time told the G7 that Crimea is part of Russia regardless if they are a former president, so that is a bit of a different tactic, a bit of different approach and that is probably why President Biden, and not his predecessor was able to rally the world and the global community in taking steps against Russia’s aggression.

Shorter Jen Psaki: we don’t take advice from Putin supporting traitors even if they are former presidents.

Psaki laid it out nicely. Trump has always been against the United States and on Putin’s side, so what he has to say about the current crisis means nothing to the Biden White House.

Trump has betrayed his country for years, maybe decades. The only difference is that in 2022, he is much more open about where his loyalties are.