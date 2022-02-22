Supreme Court Denies Trump’s Appeal to Not Provide Records to 1/6 Committee

The Supreme Court has denied former President Donald Trump’s appeal to not comply with a records request from the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection.

“The court’s move, which came in a brief unsigned order issued without comment, comes after the justices’ previous denial of Trump’s emergency request to block the transfer of his White House records from the National Archives to the House select committee, a process that began last month,” The Hill reported.

The move comes a month after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s bid to shield documents from the committee.

“Because the court of appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision,” the court said in an unsigned order.

“The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy,” the committee said at the time in a statement posted to its official Twitter account.

Two lower courts rejected Trump’s efforts to block the release of documents and communications before his request ended up before the Supreme Court.