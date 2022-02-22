Trump Wants Putin To Send Russian Troops To The US To Protect The Southern Border

Trump said in an interview that Putin was a genius for invading Ukraine and that America could use some Putin “peacekeepers” on the US Southern border.

Trump said during an interview with Clay & Buck:

Well, what went wrong was a rigged election and what went wrong is a candidate that shouldn’t be there and a man that has no concept of what he’s doing. I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, “This is genius.” Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.

So Putin is now saying, “It’s independent,” a large section of Ukraine. I said, “How smart is that?” And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force… We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy… I know him very well. Very, very well.

Trump went on to say that the invasion of Ukraine would have never happened if he was president, which ignores the reality that Russia was invading and occupying Ukrainian territory while Trump was president and he did nothing.

All of the standard Trump caves to Putin were in the radio interview. Trump thinks that Putin is smart for calling invading military peacekeepers. Trump wishes that the same thing could happen in the United States, and he is completely incapable of making a single negative point about Putin.

Trump wants Russian “peacekeepers” on the US Southern border.

Ronald Reagan must be spinning in his grave over what his Soviet fighting Republican Party has become.