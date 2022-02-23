Biden Condemns Putin’s Unprovoked And Unjustified Attack On Ukraine

President Biden condemned Putin’s attack on Ukraine as unprovoked and unjustified, and he will meet with the G7 and announce further actions against Russia.

President Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.

I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.

Russian troops have landed and crossed into Ukraine:

BREAKING: NBC’s @suekroll reporting from Ukraine says that Russian troops have landed in Odessa and are crossing the border in Kharkov per Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Internal Affairs Minister. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) February 24, 2022

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister called on the world to stop Putin’s invasion:

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

The world can stop Putin. President Biden has mobilized the West and much of the world against the invasion. The time is now for the world to stand together and make Russia pay the most severe price imaginable for bringing war back to Europe.