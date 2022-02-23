Biden Turns Up The Pressure On Putin With Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

President Biden announced that not only is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline stopped, but Nord Stream 2 and its corporate officers have been sanctioned.

The President said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Since Russia began deploying troops to the Ukrainian border, the United States has worked closely with our Allies and partners to deliver a strong, unified response. As I said when I met with Chancellor Scholz earlier this month, Germany has been a leader in that effort, and we have closely coordinated our efforts to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia further invaded Ukraine.

Yesterday, after further close consultations between our two governments, Germany announced that it would halt certification of the pipeline. Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers. These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate.

Through his actions, President Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy. I want to thank Chancellor Scholz for his close partnership and continued dedication to holding Russia accountable for its actions.

If Putin Fully Invades Ukraine, Russia Will Be Crippled

Putin did not expect Biden and the west to act in a unified way to come after Russian debt and their access to western banks. President Biden has the backing of the west and much of the world in these actions.

As Putin escalates, the sanctions and penalties are growing more severe.

It is possible that in his quest to restore the old Soviet Union, Putin is also in the process of destroying Russia.

President Biden knows exactly what he is doing. Each response is calculated to make Putin’s aggression hurt a little more.

By trying to take Ukraine, Putin may cripple Russia.