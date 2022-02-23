Greg Abbott Screwed Texans By Ordering Maximum Price Increases As State Froze

As Texans were freezing during a power outage, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered power price increases.

The Houston Chronicle reported:

The former head of the Texas power grid testified in court Wednesday that when he ordered power prices to stay at the maximum price cap for days on end during last year’s frigid winter storm and blackout, running up billions of dollars in bills for power companies, he was following the direction of Governor Greg Abbott.

Bill Magness, the former CEO of the Electric Reliabilty Council of Texas, said even as power plants were starting come back online former Public Utility Commission Chairman DeAnn Walker had told him that Abbott wanted them to do whatever necessary to prevent further rotating blackouts that left millions of Texans without power.

As Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke put it:

Abbott screwed us. He’ll continue to screw us until we vote him out. https://t.co/KTL3gCy0T0 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 23, 2022

Texans were left with electric bills that cleaned out their savings from the deep freeze, and now they know that Greg Abbott is the reason why.

Beto O’Rourke was correct. Greg Abbott did screw over everyone in Texas. During his time as governor, Abbott has repeatedly proven that he is an incompetent ideologue whose attitude toward governing varies between disdain and neglect.

Texas deserves better than the Republicans who have been abusing their constituents for decades.

Republicans hold up Texas as a model of GOP governance, but the message the Lone Star State is sending is, don’t let this happen to you.