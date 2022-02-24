Ted Cruz Tried To Smear Jen Psaki At CPAC, And It Did Not Go Well

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told CPAC attendees to boo Jen Psaki and call her Peppermint Patty. Psaki had the perfect comeback.

Video:

Jen Psaki bats away Sen. Ted Cruz calling her Peppermint Patty at CPAC, "Don't tell him I like Peppermint Patty. I won't take it too offensively. Sen. Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I am a little bit tougher than that, but there you go." pic.twitter.com/leS8a8A2P3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 24, 2022

The White House Press Secretary was asked, “I have another question for you so this was happening while you are at the podium. Senator Ted Cruz is speaking, and you came up he called you Peppermint Patty and has encouraged people to boo you. “

Psaki said, “Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. I won’t take it too offensively. Sen. Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I am a little bit tougher than that, but there you go.”

Ted Cruz always does some of the most cringeworthy and painful comedy at CPAC, which is saying a lot because the CPAC crowd has the sort of sense of humor that is delighted by pinching babies to make them cry.

Cruz always tries to be funny, and every single year, it is painful to watch, so given this context, it isn’t surprising that his schoolyard smear of Jen Psaki would go nowhere.

Psaki is tougher than the men including Cruz, who were brought to their knees by Donald Trump’s nicknames for them.

It will take more than calling her a Peanuts character to bother Psaki.

Republicans talk about toughness, but it is Democrats who are really tough.