Trump Goes On Fox To Attack Biden For Ukraine And It Totally Backfires

Trump ran to Fox News after Russia invaded Ukraine and tried to attack Biden but instead revealed that he had no idea what was going on.

Video of Trump:

Laura Ingraham says president of Ukraine asking Putin not to invade his country was a “pathetic display.” Then has to explain to Trump that America wasn’t launching an amphibious attack on Ukraine. (Which Trump thought should be kept secret). pic.twitter.com/q9MXu09Zr4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 24, 2022

Trump thought that the US had invaded Ukraine and tried to criticize Biden for not keeping the invasion a secret.

Trump said, “Well, I think the whole thing, again, would have never happened. It shouldn’t happen. And it’s a very sad thing, but you know what is also very dangerous is, you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans because you and everyone else shouldn’t know about it. They should do that secretly, not being doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that, Laura.”

The US Wasn’t Attacking Ukraine.

It is telling that Trump’s automatic instinct was that the US should use military force to help Putin invade a neighboring democracy.

Donald Trump isn’t following the news and seems to have absolutely no clue what is going on.

Trump got played on the world stage by every dime store dictator on the planet for four years because he has no depth, intellect, or even a clue of what Americans are supposed to do to protect democracy.

The United States is being led by a president who is not only excellent at foreign policy but also understands that the nation defends democracy around the world.

Donald Trump didn’t just mangle what is happening in Ukraine. He also displayed his reflexive love for authoritarians and contempt for democracy.