Biden To Nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson To The Supreme Court

Multiple reports say that President Biden has chosen Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted:

According to a source who has been notified about the decision, President Biden has decided to nominate to the Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 25, 2022

The AP is also reporting that Judge Brown Jackson is the pick:

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Source: Biden to nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 25, 2022

Who Is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Judge Brown Jackson Will Bring A Different Perspective To SCOTUS

Judge Brown Jackson is widely regarded as a fair judge who defends the rights of every individual. She has drawn praise for using her previous experience as a public defender to bring an understanding of the inequalities of the judicial system for those who are not wealthy and privileged.

President Biden has stated that he wanted to make the Supreme Court more representative of the experiences of all Americans. Judge Brown Jackson will bring a different perspective to the Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson was widely regarded as the frontrunner when Biden announced that he would keep his promise and nominate an African-American woman to the Supreme Court.

She is more than qualified and should be a Supreme Court Justice that the nation can be proud of.